Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Nationals in Dwarka

Twenty-nine foreign nationals, including 18 Bangladeshi, were detained in Dwarka for staying illegally. Deportation orders have been issued. The group includes individuals from Bangladesh, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Liberia, Tanzania, and Benin. They were handed over to the FRRO for deportation and moved to a detention center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:27 IST
Authorities in southwest Delhi have rounded up twenty-nine foreign nationals, including 18 from Bangladesh, who were residing in the country without legal status, officials announced on Monday.

According to the police, the group comprises individuals from five different countries, with the largest number being Bangladeshi nationals. The deportation orders have been processed, and the detainees have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further action.

The arrested individuals include four nationals from Ivory Coast, three from Nigeria, two from Liberia, and one each from Tanzania and Benin. After a court appearance, they have been relocated to a detention center awaiting deportation, a high-ranking police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

