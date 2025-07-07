Andhra Pradesh: Pioneering a Tech-Driven Zero-Crime State
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu aims to transform the state into a zero-crime zone by leveraging technology. He directed officials to use CCTV and blockchain technology for effective law and order monitoring. Naidu emphasized integrating information and enhancing early warning systems for improved public safety.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move towards technological integration in crime prevention, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday outlined a vision to transform the state into a zero-crime zone.
Naidu reviewed the Real-Time Governance System and emphasized Andhra Pradesh's role as a model for law enforcement through strategic tech use. Monitoring through CCTV cameras and accessing private footage were among the discussed strategies to curb crime.
The CM highlighted the importance of tackling politically motivated crimes, encouraging the use of blockchain to secure governmental data. He also called for improved flood and groundwater management systems, ensuring comprehensive public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meat industrialization enters smart age with AI, blockchain and bioprinting
Indian Army Launches Blockchain-Powered Vendor Registration Portal
Empowering Youth: Blockchain's New Generation Revolution
CCTV Footage Confirms Kolkata Law College Gangrape Allegations
Blockchain’s role in sustainable supply chains