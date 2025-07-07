Left Menu

Russian Army Corruption: High-Ranking Officers Sentenced

Khalil Arslanov, former deputy chief of the Russian army's General Staff, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for stealing over 1.6 billion roubles from Defence Ministry contracts and accepting a bribe. The case is part of a wider crackdown on corruption within Russia's military establishment.

A former top Russian military official, Khalil Arslanov, was handed a 17-year prison term for his role in embezzling approximately 1.6 billion roubles from Defence Ministry contracts. Arslanov, who served as deputy chief of the army's General Staff, was convicted in a closed-door military court alongside two accomplices.

The charges also included the extortion of a 12 million rouble bribe from a military communications company chief, further deepening the scandal surrounding the Russian military. Arslanov, appointed colonel general in 2017, was involved in a scheme with Voentelecom, a military telecommunications service provider.

Amid mounting corruption revelations, this sentencing follows the recent conviction of former deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov, signaling Russia's intensified scrutiny over its defense establishment's finances. The Russian army remains embroiled in a crisis of credibility as more senior officials face legal consequences.

