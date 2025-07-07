Centre to Boost Uttarakhand's Agri & Rural Growth with Fencing, Millets, Kiwi Aid

In a significant move aimed at accelerating agricultural innovation and rural transformation in a sensitive hill state, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi today. The high-level discussion centered around the unique challenges and opportunities in Uttarakhand's mountainous terrain, especially those concerning crop protection, horticultural advancement, millet promotion, and rural livelihood enhancement.

Following the meeting, Shri Chouhan assured comprehensive support from the Centre to empower Uttarakhand’s agricultural and rural economy, praising the state’s initiatives as “commendable and strategically progressive.”

Fencing Relief Under MIDH to Protect Farmers from Wild Animal Crop Loss

One of the foremost concerns raised by CM Dhami was the persistent crop damage by wild animals, a problem aggravated by Uttarakhand's mountainous topography and forest-fringe cultivation. Farmers in the region routinely face losses due to wildlife such as monkeys, wild boars, and deer.

Acknowledging the criticality of this issue for a border state, Shri Chouhan announced immediate relief under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). This will facilitate the installation of protective fencing in vulnerable zones to secure farmlands and encourage continued agricultural engagement among rural populations.

Millets Get a Boost: ‘Mandua’ and ‘Jhingora’ to Receive NFSM Support

In line with the International Year of Millets 2023 momentum, Uttarakhand sought support to rejuvenate its traditional millet crops — ‘Mandua’ (finger millet) and ‘Jhingora’ (barnyard millet) — which are both climate-resilient, nutritious, and culturally rooted in the state's agrarian identity.

Responding positively, Shri Chouhan confirmed that the Centre will extend funds under the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission (NFSM) to promote millet cultivation, processing, and marketing. These efforts are expected to boost nutritional security, rural income, and climate-smart farming practices in the hill districts.

Apple, Kiwi, and Dragon Fruit: Horticulture Push for High-Value Crops

Highlighting Uttarakhand's potential in high-value horticulture, Shri Chouhan discussed the state’s proposals under the high-density apple orchard initiative. He assured Central cooperation for:

Establishing advanced apple nurseries

Building cold storage infrastructure

Installing sorting and grading units

Enhancing marketing linkages

Additionally, the climatic suitability of kiwi—a relatively underutilized but promising crop in Uttarakhand—was recognized. Shri Chouhan noted that kiwi is less susceptible to wildlife damage and announced Central assistance to promote its cultivation and supply chains.

Similarly, he spotlighted the commercial viability of dragon fruit, a hardy, drought-tolerant crop with export potential and extended shelf life. The Dragon Fruit Mission will now actively support its cultivation in Uttarakhand’s hill and plain regions.

Green Light for Superfood Excellence Centres: Honey, Mushrooms & Exotic Veggies

In response to Uttarakhand’s proposal to establish Centres of Excellence for Superfoods, Shri Chouhan confirmed that approval has been granted. These centres will focus on:

Honey production and value addition

Mushroom cultivation (including medicinal fungi)

High-value exotic vegetables, such as broccoli, lettuce, and asparagus

These centres aim to serve as incubation and training hubs, connect self-help groups, and promote entrepreneurship under the Lakhpati Didi and SHG empowerment frameworks.

Rural Development: PMAY and PMGSY on Track, MGNREGA and Lakhpati Didi Praised

Turning to the rural development agenda, the Union Minister lauded Uttarakhand for achieving key milestones under several flagship schemes:

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY): Target completion and new survey already underway

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY): Strong implementation; Phase IV approval assured

MGNREGA: Solid performance in wage employment and asset creation

Lakhpati Didi: State has surpassed targets and proposed higher benchmarks

These developments signal robust grassroots-level governance and the successful convergence of schemes across agriculture, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

Strategic Outlook and Concluding Remarks

In his concluding remarks, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the meeting was “highly productive” and a strong example of Centre-State coordination for tailored solutions. He reiterated that both the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Rural Development stand firmly behind Uttarakhand’s vision for inclusive growth and resilient farming systems.

“Uttarakhand has the potential to become a model hill state for sustainable agriculture and integrated rural development. The Central Government will walk every step with the state to make this vision a reality,” the Union Minister affirmed.

With strategic investments in protected farming, millet revival, high-value crops, and superfood clusters, the meeting marks a major policy pivot toward a nature-positive, technology-enabled, and community-centric development model for Uttarakhand.

