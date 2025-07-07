Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Counterfeit Currency Operation in Amroha

The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for running a counterfeit currency racket in Amroha, seizing equipment and fake notes valued at Rs 44,500. The operation, run by Adnan and Danish, began a few months ago as a means to address financial distress.

Updated: 07-07-2025 22:19 IST
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit currency operation, arresting two individuals in connection with the crime. Law enforcement officials seized specialized equipment utilized for printing fake currency from a residence in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The operation led to the confiscation of Fake Indian Currency Notes with a face value of Rs 44,500, as well as the recovery of critical tools including a color printer, paper sheets, and a cutter. Adnan, a pathology worker, and Danish, a former factory laborer, were accused of printing Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik stated that the duo began their illegal activity amid financial strain, without any technical background. Police arrested Adnan during a sting operation, subsequently leading them to Danish's residence for further seizures. Investigations are ongoing.

