Pemmy Majodina Rallies Regional Support for Africa Water Investment Summit

South Africa’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, has called on regional leaders to support the upcoming Africa Water Investment Summit, scheduled for 13–15 August 2025. The Minister made this strategic appeal during her participation in the 43rd Southern African Development Community (SADC) Joint Meeting of the Committee of Ministers responsible for Energy and Water, held in Harare, Zimbabwe, from 3–4 July 2025.

This pivotal ministerial meeting brought together senior representatives from all 16 SADC member states to collaborate on regional policy alignment in the critical sectors of energy and water—both of which are foundational to Africa’s sustainable development and economic growth trajectory.

Mobilizing for the Africa Water Investment Summit

Addressing her fellow ministers during the water-focused discussions on the second day of the conference, Minister Majodina used the opportunity to mobilise political and institutional support for the Africa Water Investment Summit. The event will be co-hosted by South Africa and the African Union’s Continental Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) as part of South Africa’s G20 Presidency agenda.

According to Majodina, the summit is not just a gathering of stakeholders—it is a strategic platform designed to address Africa’s $30 billion annual water investment gap. “As a continent, we must begin to ringfence budgets for water and energy infrastructure. No country, no region, and no continent can sustain economic growth without securing these essential services,” she stated emphatically.

The summit aims to mobilise financial investments for bankable water and sanitation infrastructure projects. These investments are essential for addressing the urgent needs of a continent grappling with rising populations, growing water demand, and underdeveloped infrastructure.

Key Objectives of the Africa Water Investment Summit

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) elaborated on the five core objectives of the summit:

Mobilise financial commitments to address Africa’s pressing water investment needs. Advocate for improved access to finance for water and sanitation infrastructure. Strengthen governance and accountability in the water sector to ensure sustainability. Showcase investment-ready project pipelines to attract domestic and international investors. Promote legal and regulatory reforms to create an enabling environment for water sector investment.

These objectives are aligned with broader continental development frameworks, including the AU Agenda 2063, the African Water Vision 2025, and the SADC Regional Strategic Action Plan.

Regional Collaboration on Transboundary Projects

Minister Majodina also used the SADC platform to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to regional cooperation, especially on transboundary water projects. Discussions with regional counterparts included the status and implementation of shared infrastructure initiatives such as:

Lesotho/Botswana Water Transfer Project

Beitbridge/Musina Integrated Water Supply Scheme

Catuane-Matutuine Groundwater Project in Mozambique

These collaborative efforts are facilitated through River Basin Organisations (RBOs) and Shared Water Institutions, which manage critical cross-border water resources, ensuring long-term sustainability and conflict-free water access.

Majodina emphasized the importance of accelerating transboundary project implementation to ensure water security for the broader region, especially in the face of climate variability, rapid urbanization, and increasing agricultural demands.

Stronger Political Commitment for Sustainable Growth

Attending alongside Minister Majodina was Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, whose portfolio is also part of the SADC Committee on Water and Energy. Together, they reinforced South Africa’s leadership role in driving both water and energy agendas in the SADC region.

The SADC Committee of Ministers on Energy and Water is a decision-making body that plays a central role in shaping regional policy and development frameworks. Their resolutions influence both national policies and regional programs, and their directives shape long-term energy and water infrastructure planning.

A Strategic Moment for Africa’s Future

Minister Majodina concluded her remarks by expressing confidence that the Africa Water Investment Summit will result in a concrete, actionable plan that unlocks financial support for priority projects. She called on governments, international partners, investors, and civil society to rally behind this transformative initiative.

“This is the time for Africa to lead with intention, invest in our own development, and ensure that access to clean water and reliable energy is not a luxury but a right for all,” she asserted.

With rising momentum and strong regional political will, the upcoming summit could mark a watershed moment for water governance and infrastructure development across Africa.