Environmental Compensation Pursuit Intensifies in Himachal Pradesh
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is pressing officials for recovery details of Rs 79 lakh due to illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh. The NGT has called on state officials to clarify actions regarding the imposed environmental fines, following a report revealing insufficient recovery steps taken.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has intensified its efforts to recover Rs 79 lakh in environmental compensation from illegal mining activities in Himachal Pradesh. Officials, including those from the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB), have been summoned for details by the next hearing scheduled for October 10, 2025.
The tribunal has issued notices to several state officials, seeking clarifications on recovery actions related to the fines imposed for violations. A three-member NGT bench has mandated that responses should be submitted at least a week before the scheduled hearing.
This case stems from a suo moto action by the NGT following a news report about illegal mining activities in the region. The HPPCB had identified violations but reportedly failed to recover the compensation effectively, prompting further scrutiny by the tribunal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gauhati High Court Calls for Reform in Foreigners Tribunal Record-Keeping
Tribunal Declares R9 Million Mpumalanga PPE Contracts, Orders Repayment
Bangladesh Tribunal Drama: A Legal Shake-Up in Hasina's Trials
Zelenskyy Champions New Tribunal for Russian Aggression
Chennai Lake Debacle: Pollution Crisis Draws Tribunal's Attention