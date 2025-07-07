Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Michigan Man Attacks U.S. Border Patrol Station

Ryan Louis Mosqueda, a 27-year-old Michigan man, was shot dead after assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas. He fired multiple rounds, injuring a police officer. Additional firearms were found in his car. The FBI is investigating, and flights were delayed as law enforcement secured the area.

Ryan Louis Mosqueda, a 27-year-old man from Michigan, was fatally shot by police after he opened fire on a U.S. Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas. The incident occurred early Monday morning, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

According to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, Mosqueda fired dozens of rounds at the building, resulting in a McAllen police officer being shot in the knee. The officer was subsequently hospitalized. An employee of the Border Patrol was also injured during the shooting.

Authorities discovered additional assault weapons and ammunition in Mosqueda's car, parked nearby. As the investigation, led by the FBI, continues, flights at McAllen International Airport faced delays while the area was secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

