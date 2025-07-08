Left Menu

Guarding the Raid: Military Supports Immigration Officers in LA

The California National Guard, alongside military vehicles like Humvees, is assisting immigration officers in a Los Angeles park raid. This operation underscores President Trump's efforts to enforce deportation policies, amidst protests and the use of military presence to ensure officers' safety against potentially hostile crowds.

In an unprecedented operation in Los Angeles, approximately 90 members of the California National Guard alongside military vehicles, including 17 Humvees, are assisting immigration officers conducting a raid in MacArthur Park. Officials report that the exercise aims at safeguarding the enforcement personnel amid potential unrest.

Though not a military operation per se, the involvement of service members in such large numbers raises public concern and echoes President Donald Trump's staunch immigration enforcement policies. This marks an intensified military presence in civilian matters, aimed at bolstering immigration raids despite opposition from state leaders like California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Service members are tasked with protective oversight rather than direct participation in enforcement actions. Their uniform distinction is emphasized to prevent confusion with law enforcement officers. The operation reflects larger political tensions around immigration and the complex role of military forces in domestic operations.

