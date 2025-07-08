Left Menu

BRICS Nation's Defiance: Trade and Diplomacy Amid U.S. Pressure

At the BRICS summit, member nations dismissed President Trump's accusations of being 'anti-American' in his tariff threats. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva highlighted the evolving global economic order, emphasizing the need for alternatives to the U.S. dollar, and the importance of multilateral diplomacy.

Updated: 08-07-2025 00:50 IST
In a bold stand against U.S. President Donald Trump's accusations of anti-Americanism, BRICS nations collectively rejected his threats of additional tariffs at the summit on Monday. Brazilian President Lulu asserted that the world is moving beyond singular global leadership.

The summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, saw BRICS members not only reaffirm their independence from U.S. economic influence but also propose exploring alternatives to the U.S. dollar in global trade dealings. Lula highlighted the gradual approach required for this transition, ensuring cautious engagement with global partners.

While South Africa and Russia voiced their firm stance on multilateral cooperation, China emphasized a diplomatic approach, underscoring the BRICS' commitment to 'win-win cooperation' rather than targeting any country. As challenges heighten with the possibility of rising tariffs, the BRICS bloc remains committed to strengthening its multilateral diplomatic ties.

