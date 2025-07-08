Uproar in Uttar Pradesh: Death Penalty Demanded for Religious Conversion Ringleader

In a shocking case that has gripped Uttar Pradesh, State Women Commission chairperson Babita Chauhan has demanded the death penalty for Jamaluddin, accused of heading a religious conversion gang. His arrest by the state police has sparked widespread outrage, with claims of him targeting young girls and operating with a 'rate list' for conversions.

Chauhan condemned his actions, describing them as a 'well-orchestrated conspiracy,' underscoring that young girls should not be subjected to forced religious experiments. She labeled those deceiving girls as enemies of society, advocating for the harshest punishments to curb such ideologies.

The chairperson highlighted the stringent laws enacted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to combat illegal conversions, stressing the need for societal action. She urged women across the state to unite against these sinister schemes, marking Jamaluddin's arrest as pivotal in the crackdown on illicit conversions.