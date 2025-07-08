Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy Drowns in Greater Noida Fountain
A tragic incident occurred in Greater Noida as a five-year-old boy named Prithvi drowned in a park fountain. The child's parents, working closeby, discovered him too late. Police have initiated an investigation, with authorities promising strict action against any negligence and steps to prevent such future accidents.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded on Monday evening in Greater Noida, where Prithvi, a five-year-old boy, drowned in a park fountain. The heartbreaking event took place at D Block in Sector P-3.
According to law enforcement, Prithvi, son of Subhash and Ruchi, was playing near the fountain while his parents worked nearby as dhobis. Losing sight of their child, they later found him lifeless in the fountain.
The authorities responded promptly, dispatching the body for post-mortem examination. The Greater Noida Industrial Authority (GNIDA) has expressed sorrow over the tragedy and vowed thorough investigations to enforce accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over Bihar Health Minister's Alleged Negligence
Tragedy in Khadda Colony: Safety Negligence Leads to Labourer's Electrocution
Factory Inferno Claims Four Lives: A Tragic Tale of Negligence and Loss
Tragedy in Kangra: Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Criticism of Negligence
Opposition Leader Accuses Himachal Pradesh Government of Negligence Amid Post-Flood Challenges