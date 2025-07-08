Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy Drowns in Greater Noida Fountain

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday evening in Greater Noida, where Prithvi, a five-year-old boy, drowned in a park fountain. The heartbreaking event took place at D Block in Sector P-3.

According to law enforcement, Prithvi, son of Subhash and Ruchi, was playing near the fountain while his parents worked nearby as dhobis. Losing sight of their child, they later found him lifeless in the fountain.

The authorities responded promptly, dispatching the body for post-mortem examination. The Greater Noida Industrial Authority (GNIDA) has expressed sorrow over the tragedy and vowed thorough investigations to enforce accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.