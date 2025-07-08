Left Menu

El Salvador, U.S., and the Controversial Migrant Detentions Unveiled

The El Salvadoran government revealed to the UN that the Trump administration controls Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador, challenging official statements. This admission is central to lawsuits against Trump's immigration policies. Legal and ethical concerns grow regarding the migrants' custody and the administration's transparency.

In a surprising revelation to the United Nations, the El Salvadoran government has confirmed that the Trump administration exercises control over Venezuelan men deported to its notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT. This admission conflicts with previous public assertions from both U.S. and Salvadoran officials.

The revelation emerged through legal documents filed on behalf of over 100 migrants seeking to contest their deportations. Lawyers assert that these migrants' fates are influenced by the U.S., undermining claims that American jurisdiction does not extend to them. This intricate case is part of broader challenges to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Skye Perryman, CEO of Democracy Forward, argues that the administration's concealed dealings represent dishonesty towards both the court and the American populace. As legal confrontations continue, the situation further exposes the complexities and controversies surrounding Trump-era immigration enforcement.

