High-Stakes Hijacking: Oil Tankers Seized in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a bold daylight heist in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unidentified armed men hijacked three oil tankers and abducted seven crew members on Monday.

The brazen act unfolded in the Tuchi bridge area near Marwat Canal in Bannu district, an area neighboring the volatile north Waziristan, according to District Police Officer Saleem Khan Kulachi.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the audacious hijacking, and the lack of ransom demands adds to the mystery as authorities intensify search operations following recent violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)