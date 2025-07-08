High-Stakes Hijacking: Oil Tankers Seized in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, unidentified armed men hijacked three oil tankers and kidnapped seven crew members. The incident occurred near Marwat Canal in Bannu district. No group has claimed responsibility, and authorities have launched a search operation. Recent violence in the area raises concerns over security.
In a bold daylight heist in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unidentified armed men hijacked three oil tankers and abducted seven crew members on Monday.
The brazen act unfolded in the Tuchi bridge area near Marwat Canal in Bannu district, an area neighboring the volatile north Waziristan, according to District Police Officer Saleem Khan Kulachi.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the audacious hijacking, and the lack of ransom demands adds to the mystery as authorities intensify search operations following recent violence in the region.
