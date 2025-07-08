Trump's Trade War Targets Japan and South Korea, Yens Plunge

The Japanese yen experienced a significant fall on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of imposing 25% tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea. This move is the latest in his ongoing and chaotic trade war strategies.

President Trump began informing trade partners, including leading suppliers such as Japan and South Korea, about the imminent tariff hikes scheduled for August 1. Although an opportunity for extension was mentioned, the markets were shaken, causing a dip in the yen and the South Korean won by approximately 1% overnight.

Tokyo and Seoul are actively negotiating with the U.S. to reach beneficial trade deals, as both currencies continue to slump. Meanwhile, the euro and sterling made modest gains as investors cautiously navigate the turbulent trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)