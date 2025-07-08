Shockwaves from 'Red Uncle': Nanjing's Viral Scandal
A middle-aged man in Nanjing, China, known as 'Jiao,' sparked online outrage after secretly filming his encounters with over 1,000 men. Disguising himself as a woman, he distributed the videos online, raising concerns over privacy and public health. The incident became a top trend on China's Weibo platform.
In a startling revelation from Nanjing, China, a man has been arrested for allegedly disguising himself as a woman to clandestinely film his sexual encounters with numerous men. Known publicly as 'Jiao,' his actions have caused a whirlwind of reactions across Chinese social media.
Discussions on the topic surged on Weibo, where the infamous hash tag 'red uncle' trended widely, amassing over 200 million views. Nanjing district police confirmed his detention and labeled his video distribution as obscene. Although initially mislabeled in age and the number of partners, Jiao, aged 38, faces serious charges.
The incident has ignited public discourse, especially concerning health risks and privacy violations. Amidst the intrigue and shock, users circulated images purportedly linked to Jiao's activities, sparking calls for better privacy enforcement and cautioning women to verify the online images of their partners.
