Left Menu

Shockwaves from 'Red Uncle': Nanjing's Viral Scandal

A middle-aged man in Nanjing, China, known as 'Jiao,' sparked online outrage after secretly filming his encounters with over 1,000 men. Disguising himself as a woman, he distributed the videos online, raising concerns over privacy and public health. The incident became a top trend on China's Weibo platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:36 IST
Shockwaves from 'Red Uncle': Nanjing's Viral Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a startling revelation from Nanjing, China, a man has been arrested for allegedly disguising himself as a woman to clandestinely film his sexual encounters with numerous men. Known publicly as 'Jiao,' his actions have caused a whirlwind of reactions across Chinese social media.

Discussions on the topic surged on Weibo, where the infamous hash tag 'red uncle' trended widely, amassing over 200 million views. Nanjing district police confirmed his detention and labeled his video distribution as obscene. Although initially mislabeled in age and the number of partners, Jiao, aged 38, faces serious charges.

The incident has ignited public discourse, especially concerning health risks and privacy violations. Amidst the intrigue and shock, users circulated images purportedly linked to Jiao's activities, sparking calls for better privacy enforcement and cautioning women to verify the online images of their partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025