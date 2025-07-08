Left Menu

Justice Dogar's High Court Appointment Sparks Debate

President Asif Ali Zardari has appointed chiefs for four high courts, including Justice Sarfraz Dogar for the Islamabad High Court, following a Supreme Court ruling. The decision followed controversy over the legality of Dogar's transfer and seniority issues within the court. The appointments are part of a broader judiciary reshuffle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:07 IST
President Asif Ali Zardari announced the appointment of new chief justices for four high courts, including Justice Sarfraz Dogar's controversial elevation to Islamabad High Court's chief justice position. This decision concludes a protracted debate over the legality of recent judicial appointments following Supreme Court directives.

The controversy began with Justice Dogar's transfer from Lahore High Court to Islamabad, alongside Justices Muhammad Asif and Khadim Hussain Soomro, which was challenged for allegedly breaching seniority norms. Despite dissent from colleagues and a split Supreme Court verdict, Zardari confirmed these appointments, recognizing Dogar as senior at IHC.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan supported Zardari's decision, recommending Dogar and others for leadership roles across the high courts. With these formal appointments, the named justices are poised to take their oaths imminently, marking a significant judicial restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

