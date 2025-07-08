Bus Hijacked by Miscreants: Six Injured in Haryana

In a shocking incident, six people were injured when a private bus traveling from Meerut to Karnal was attacked by unidentified miscreants. The incident occurred on Monday night and involved the theft of cash and jewellery, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

The groom, who was following the bus in another vehicle with his newlywed wife, reported the crime to the authorities. Witnesses stated that between seven and eight attackers smashed the bus windows, physically assaulted passengers, and robbed them. The attackers reportedly intercepted the bus with motorcycles.

According to a police official, the bus had initially stopped near Karnal for refreshments. During this stop, a group of youths, allegedly consuming alcohol, had a dispute with certain passengers. Nonetheless, the passengers reboarded the bus and continued their journey. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)