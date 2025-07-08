Bus Hijacked by Miscreants: Six Injured in Haryana
Six individuals sustained injuries when a bus traveling from Meerut to Karnal was attacked by unidentified perpetrators who looted cash and jewellery. The groom, traveling in a separate vehicle, filed a complaint. Investigations reveal an initial altercation at a refreshment stop near Karnal.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, six people were injured when a private bus traveling from Meerut to Karnal was attacked by unidentified miscreants. The incident occurred on Monday night and involved the theft of cash and jewellery, according to police reports released on Tuesday.
The groom, who was following the bus in another vehicle with his newlywed wife, reported the crime to the authorities. Witnesses stated that between seven and eight attackers smashed the bus windows, physically assaulted passengers, and robbed them. The attackers reportedly intercepted the bus with motorcycles.
According to a police official, the bus had initially stopped near Karnal for refreshments. During this stop, a group of youths, allegedly consuming alcohol, had a dispute with certain passengers. Nonetheless, the passengers reboarded the bus and continued their journey. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts on 'Anupamaa' Set, No Injuries Reported
Multiple Injuries in Andhra Pradesh Bus Collision: Call for Justice Intensifies
Israeli Strike Impacts Evin Prison: Lives Lost and Injuries Reported
Setback for Jabeur: Injuries Continue to Hinder Tennis Season
Cutting the Risk: Preventing ACL Injuries in Women's Football