Political Vendetta or Legal Accountability? The Controversial Case of Bikram Singh Majithia

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has postponed the hearing on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s appeal against his arrest and remand in a disproportionate assets case. Majithia claims the charges are politically motivated, highlighting legal concerns, including misuse of remand powers and the right to fair investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:50 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court deferred the hearing on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's appeal against his arrest and remand in a disproportionate assets case until July 29. This case, registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, involves alleged laundering of Rs 540 crore of 'drug money.'

Majithia's counsel asked for additional time to file an amended petition. The former minister claims his arrest is a politically driven act of 'witch-hunting' and has challenged the legal grounds, citing abuse of remand powers and his arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as 'illegal.'

Majithia was initially placed in vigilance remand by the Mohali court and is seeking relief from the High Court. The current legal proceedings underscore significant law and principle questions concerning the fairness of legal procedures, prompting heightened scrutiny from legal and political entities alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

