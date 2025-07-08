School Teacher Arrested in Simdega for Shocking Crime
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Simdega, Jharkhand. The accused, along with two others, was arrested. The incident, initially suppressed, was reported by the victim's mother. A medical examination confirmed the crime, prompting swift police action.
In a deeply disturbing case, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Jharkhand's Simdega district. Law enforcement officials revealed on Tuesday that the crime has led to the arrest of the government school teacher involved, along with two others who attempted to cover up the incident.
The Simdega Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Arshi, stated that they made the arrests following a complaint filed by the victim's mother at the Kurdeg police station. The tragic event occurred on June 27 in a village within the limits of the Kurdeg police station.
Authorities discovered that the teacher had tried to use the local panchayat to prevent the family from lodging an official report. Following this revelation, police intervened to ensure justice for the victim. A medical examination corroborated the charges, leading to the detention of all suspects involved.
