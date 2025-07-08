Maharashtra's Rally Route Controversy: MNS Challenges Government Restrictions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday that permission for a rally in Mira Bhayander had been granted, despite the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders insisting on a controversial route. This rally aimed to promote the Marathi language in commercial establishments.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande criticized the government, claiming it was attempting to suppress their movement by rerouting the planned march. Police actions preceding the rally, including the detention of MNS activists, triggered protests against the government's decisions.

Fadnavis defended the government's stance, stating that the initial route posed potential public safety issues. The ongoing debate highlights the complexities of political rallies in Maharashtra, as concerns for public order intersect with demands for linguistic representation in commerce.