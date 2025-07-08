Pune Police Boosts Security with AI Surveillance at Secluded Spots

In a significant move to enhance safety in isolated areas, Pune police are set to install advanced surveillance systems at 22 secluded spots, including remote hills and ghats. The upgrade involves emergency call boxes (ECBs), cutting-edge AI-enabled cameras, public announcement systems, and smart floodlights to ensure prompt response to any suspicious activities.

A pilot project has already seen the implementation of high-resolution AI-enabled cameras, PTZ units, remotely operated PA speakers, and other sophisticated equipment at Bopdev Ghat. This location, identified as a black spot, was the site of a serious crime incident. The installations are live-monitored from a command center, ensuring immediate action when needed.

As part of a broader initiative to curb crimes like sexual assault, theft, and robbery in hilly and isolated areas around Pune, the project plans to deploy 160 ECBs, 231 PA speakers, and a vast array of high-tech cameras with PTZ capabilities. Dedicated drones will further bolster surveillance efforts, aiming to make these popular spots safer for joggers, trekkers, and tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)