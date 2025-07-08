Left Menu

Pune Police Boosts Security with AI Surveillance at Secluded Spots

Pune police are enhancing security at 22 isolated locations by installing AI-enabled cameras, emergency call boxes, and smart floodlights. The initiative aims to curb crime and improve safety for residents and tourists. A command center will monitor activities live and provide remote assistance through public announcement systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance safety in isolated areas, Pune police are set to install advanced surveillance systems at 22 secluded spots, including remote hills and ghats. The upgrade involves emergency call boxes (ECBs), cutting-edge AI-enabled cameras, public announcement systems, and smart floodlights to ensure prompt response to any suspicious activities.

A pilot project has already seen the implementation of high-resolution AI-enabled cameras, PTZ units, remotely operated PA speakers, and other sophisticated equipment at Bopdev Ghat. This location, identified as a black spot, was the site of a serious crime incident. The installations are live-monitored from a command center, ensuring immediate action when needed.

As part of a broader initiative to curb crimes like sexual assault, theft, and robbery in hilly and isolated areas around Pune, the project plans to deploy 160 ECBs, 231 PA speakers, and a vast array of high-tech cameras with PTZ capabilities. Dedicated drones will further bolster surveillance efforts, aiming to make these popular spots safer for joggers, trekkers, and tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

