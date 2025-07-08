Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Chinese Sanctions on Former Filipino Senator

China imposed sanctions on former Filipino senator Francis Tolentino, accusing him of being anti-China. The Philippines found this move inconsistent with diplomatic norms and summoned China's ambassador. Tolentino had authored bills advocating Philippine territorial rights, stirring tensions with China, particularly concerning the South China Sea disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated after China imposed sanctions on former Filipino senator Francis Tolentino for his critical stance against Beijing's actions in the South China Sea. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week barred Tolentino from entering China, Hong Kong, and Macao, labeling him as an anti-China politician engaged in harmful activities.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs summoned China's Ambassador Huang Xilian, expressing concern over the sanctions, which they deemed inconsistent with mutual respect norms between sovereign states. The department emphasized the importance of freedom of expression and the responsibility of elected officials to address matters of national interest.

Tolentino, who had recently ended his Senate term, was instrumental in introducing bills that reaffirmed the Philippines' territorial rights, fueling China's ire. His tenure also witnessed accusations against China regarding potential interference in Philippine elections and alleged espionage activities. This diplomatic conflict heightens concerns about potential military escalations in the disputed South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

