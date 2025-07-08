Left Menu

Kerala's Compassionate Initiative: Rebuilding Hope for Collapsed Building Victim

Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu, pledged to reconstruct the home of a woman named Bindu, who tragically died after a building collapse in Kottayam. The project, driven by the National Service Scheme and community contributions, aims to be completed in 50 days, showcasing humane government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:20 IST
Bindu
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu announced an initiative to rebuild the house of a woman who died following a government medical college building collapse in Kottayam. The project, spearheaded by the National Service Scheme (NSS), will be completed with additional community support.

The construction, valued at Rs 12.80 lakh, will commence immediately and is expected to finish in 50 days. Funds for the project come from NSS volunteers and local contributions.

The minister assured the bereaved family of governmental support, including care for Bindu's daughter, Navami. Political tensions rose, with the Congress and BJP demanding Health Minister Veena George's resignation, while other ministers defended her against detractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

