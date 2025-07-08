Italy's government has retracted two stamps scheduled for release, depicting natural landmarks from the bilingual South Tyrol province, due to the absence of German inscriptions. This omission breached constitutional provisions protecting linguistic minorities.

The stamps, intended for release just days ago, were halted, leading to an official industry ministry statement describing the situation as an 'anomaly.' An investigation is underway to determine the oversight, and plans for a new bilingual series are in motion.

South Tyrol, historically part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and incorporated into Italy post-World War I, has a complex cultural and linguistic backdrop. The region, known for its autonomy, still shows separatist sentiments linked to forced Italianisation under Mussolini. Such design oversights have made stamps collectible, reminiscent of the 'Gronchi Rosa' incident.

