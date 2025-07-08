German Court Mandates Visas for Afghan Humanitarian Programme

A German court has mandated that the government issue visas to Afghan nationals and their families who were accepted into a humanitarian admissions program. This program, established after the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, is slated for closure by the country's new center-right coalition.

Since May 2021, Germany has admitted approximately 36,500 vulnerable Afghans, including former local staff. However, about 2,400 approved individuals are currently stuck in Pakistan as the program awaits a government review. An Afghan family's urgent appeal led to the court ruling that Germany must honor its commitment to them.

While the court affirmed the government's right to end this program and stop issuing new commitments, NGOs note that 17,000 more Afghans await decision under the suspended scheme. Germany's new government, aiming for stricter migration policies, has promised to end refugee admissions and deport people to Afghanistan and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)