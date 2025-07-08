Left Menu

Tragic Romance in Najafgarh: A Tale of Forbidden Love

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl from Delhi's Najafgarh allegedly committed suicide due to familial disapproval of their relationship. Their deaths are being investigated, with police exploring all possibilities including conspiracy. Initial reports suggest hanging as the cause, but a detailed post-mortem report is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Najafgarh as a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both reportedly in a romantic relationship, were found dead at the girl's home, possibly by hanging. The authorities suspect their decision was influenced by their families' disapproval of their relationship.

The event took place on Sunday afternoon, and upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered that the fire department had already breached the room's sole entrance. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh noted that the discovery was made in a locked room with no signs of struggle, suggesting no external interference.

While initial medical findings indicate hanging as the cause of death, a more extensive post-mortem is awaited. Relatives on both sides have been interviewed with no accusations of foul play, though conspiracy theories have surfaced, fuelled by the man's family citing threats from the girl's uncle. Investigations continue as authorities seek to piece together events leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

