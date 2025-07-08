Rajasthan High Court Extends Interim Bail for Asaram Amid Health Concerns

Jodhpur, July 8 (PTI): The Rajasthan High Court has extended the interim bail for Asaram, the self-styled godman serving a life sentence for raping a minor, till August 12. The extension was granted on account of his deteriorating health.

A division bench comprising Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur decided to extend the interim relief after considering Asaram's medical needs. Previously, the court had extended his bail on July 1, with the most recent decision continuing his temporary freedom.

In a separate legal matter, the Gujarat High Court also granted Asaram interim bail relief, extending it for 30 days but declined a request for a three-month extension, calling it a final extension. Both courts' decisions align with recent Supreme Court guidance to limit the endless process of temporary bail extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)