Rajasthan High Court Extends Interim Bail for Asaram Amid Health Concerns

The Rajasthan High Court extended the interim bail for Asaram, convicted of raping a minor, due to his health concerns. His bail, initially granted in January, is now extended till August 12, after a recent extension by the Gujarat High Court was deemed final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:55 IST
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

Jodhpur, July 8 (PTI): The Rajasthan High Court has extended the interim bail for Asaram, the self-styled godman serving a life sentence for raping a minor, till August 12. The extension was granted on account of his deteriorating health.

A division bench comprising Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur decided to extend the interim relief after considering Asaram's medical needs. Previously, the court had extended his bail on July 1, with the most recent decision continuing his temporary freedom.

In a separate legal matter, the Gujarat High Court also granted Asaram interim bail relief, extending it for 30 days but declined a request for a three-month extension, calling it a final extension. Both courts' decisions align with recent Supreme Court guidance to limit the endless process of temporary bail extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

