Mumbai Court Denies Summons for Four Haryana Cops in Sandeep Gadoli Encounter Case
A Mumbai court has refused to summon four Haryana police officers as additional accused in the 2016 alleged fake encounter case of gangster Sandeep Gadoli. Despite the prosecution's claim of their involvement, the court found no prima facie evidence. The trial continues with eight other accused.
In a recent development, a Mumbai court has denied a police request to summon four Haryana officers as additional accused in the 2016 alleged fake encounter case of notorious gangster Sandeep Gadoli.
Judge Prashant C Kale dismissed the plea, citing a lack of prima facie evidence against the four officers, even though they were identified as 'conspirators' during witness testimonies.
The incident involved a shootout in Mumbai's Airport Metro Hotel, resulting in Gadoli's death, which was later deemed a 'fake' encounter by the Mumbai police. The trial against eight other accused, including policemen and Gadoli's former girlfriend, continues.
