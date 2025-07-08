Mumbai Court Denies Summons for Four Haryana Cops in Sandeep Gadoli Encounter Case

In a recent development, a Mumbai court has denied a police request to summon four Haryana officers as additional accused in the 2016 alleged fake encounter case of notorious gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

Judge Prashant C Kale dismissed the plea, citing a lack of prima facie evidence against the four officers, even though they were identified as 'conspirators' during witness testimonies.

The incident involved a shootout in Mumbai's Airport Metro Hotel, resulting in Gadoli's death, which was later deemed a 'fake' encounter by the Mumbai police. The trial against eight other accused, including policemen and Gadoli's former girlfriend, continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)