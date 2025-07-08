The Rare Earths Showdown: KIA vs. Chinese-backed Junta

The ongoing conflict in Myanmar's northern hills is intricately linked to the global heavy rare earths supply chain, raising eyebrows internationally. The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) continues its fight against the Chinese-supported junta near the strategic town of Bhamo, pivotal for controlling rare earth mineral operations.

Nearly half of the global supply of heavy rare earths, critical for various technologies, is mined in Kachin state before being processed predominantly in China. In a geopolitical maneuver, Beijing has warned the KIA of halting mineral purchases if they seize Bhamo, underscoring its desire to protect economic interests by influencing local conflicts.

While China's foreign ministry plays coy on its dealings, analysts suggest Beijing's actions aim to stabilize Myanmar's political landscape favorable to its investments. The battle for Bhamo not only involves the movement of precious minerals but also the broader strategic positioning of regional powers.

