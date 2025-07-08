Balancing Rallies and Regulations: Maharashtra's Stance on Public Protests

In Maharashtra, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam emphasized fair treatment across communities concerning rally permissions, underscoring adherence to legal guidelines essential for maintaining order.

Recently, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally proposal highlighted these protocols, as the state urged route changes to mitigate potential unrest.

Amidst tensions, including detentions of MNS leaders, the government remains steadfast in its responsibility to uphold law and order, even as political tensions simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)