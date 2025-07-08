Balancing Rallies and Regulations: Maharashtra's Stance on Public Protests
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, asserted that rally permissions are non-discriminatory, while underscoring the importance of law and order. The government hesitates to approve rallies in contentious areas, as seen in a recent Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally request, emphasizing adherence to court guidelines to prevent unrest.
In Maharashtra, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam emphasized fair treatment across communities concerning rally permissions, underscoring adherence to legal guidelines essential for maintaining order.
Recently, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally proposal highlighted these protocols, as the state urged route changes to mitigate potential unrest.
Amidst tensions, including detentions of MNS leaders, the government remains steadfast in its responsibility to uphold law and order, even as political tensions simmer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
