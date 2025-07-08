Left Menu

Bathinda Police Crack Down on Major Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation

Bathinda Police arrested six individuals and recovered 40 kilograms of heroin in a major breakthrough against drug trafficking. The consignment, sent by handlers in Pakistan, aimed to distribute drugs in Punjab. Investigations continue to explore the full drug supply network, including cross-border connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:03 IST
Bathinda Police Crack Down on Major Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Bathinda Police have successfully apprehended six individuals linked to a significant heroin smuggling operation. A total of 40 kilograms of heroin was seized, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that initial investigations suggest the drugs were dispatched by handlers based in Pakistan. The consignment was reportedly destined for distribution within Punjab. In a social media post, DGP Yadav highlighted the operation as a significant victory against trans-border narcotic smuggling activities.

The six arrested individuals, identified as Lakhvir Singh, Rohit, Gurcharan Singh, Akash Marwaha, Ranjodh Singh, and Prabhjot Singh, all hail from the Malout region in Muktsar district. Authorities are conducting further investigations to unravel the complete drug supply chain and its international connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025