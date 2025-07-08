Bathinda Police Crack Down on Major Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Bathinda Police have successfully apprehended six individuals linked to a significant heroin smuggling operation. A total of 40 kilograms of heroin was seized, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that initial investigations suggest the drugs were dispatched by handlers based in Pakistan. The consignment was reportedly destined for distribution within Punjab. In a social media post, DGP Yadav highlighted the operation as a significant victory against trans-border narcotic smuggling activities.

The six arrested individuals, identified as Lakhvir Singh, Rohit, Gurcharan Singh, Akash Marwaha, Ranjodh Singh, and Prabhjot Singh, all hail from the Malout region in Muktsar district. Authorities are conducting further investigations to unravel the complete drug supply chain and its international connections.

