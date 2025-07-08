Left Menu

Punjab Opposition Leader Seeks Extended Assembly Session to Address Law and Land Issues

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has urged for an extension of the special session to debate pressing issues such as the deteriorating law and order situation and the AAP government's controversial land pooling scheme. Bajwa highlighted increasing violence and criticized the government's approach to land acquisition, advocating for a thorough examination of these policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:04 IST
In a significant political move, Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has formally requested the Speaker to extend the upcoming special session by two days. Bajwa aims to address critical issues, particularly the alarming deterioration of law and order in the state and the contentious land pooling scheme introduced by the AAP government.

Bajwa has raised serious concerns over the escalating violence affecting citizens and business owners, citing recent incidents of murder, robbery, and extortion that exacerbate public fear and challenge the state's governance. He expressed that these rampant crimes are eroding public safety and pose a potential threat to the societal fabric.

Furthermore, Bajwa repudiated the government's land pooling scheme, alleging it was a facade for exploiting landowners, undermining their rights, and displacing farmers from ancestral lands. He has called for a comprehensive debate to scrutinize these policies, urging transparency and accountability to restore public trust and prevent rural alienation.

