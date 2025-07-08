Left Menu

Sri Lanka Navy Takes Helm in Global Maritime Security

With approval from the Cabinet, the Sri Lanka Navy is set to conduct international maritime security operations, drawing on its expertise in managing threats such as piracy. Despite the removal of key regions from the high-risk list, merchant ships still demand security from private firms, using Sri Lankan ports as operational hubs.

  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Navy is poised to expand its role on the global stage following a Cabinet decision authorizing it to undertake international maritime security operations. The move leverages the Navy's extensive expertise in managing maritime threats.

Since the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) designated regions like the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as high-risk due to piracy in 2010, many merchant ships opted for armed guards from foreign security companies. Although the IMO lifted the high-risk status in 2023, the demand for private security remains high.

Sri Lankan ports such as Galle and Colombo, as well as occasionally Hambantota and Trincomalee, have been pivotal in these operations, serving as crucial hubs for the embarkation and disembarkation of security personnel. The Cabinet's note reinforces the Navy's role in ensuring national security amidst these ongoing activities.

