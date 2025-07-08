Bihar's Businessman's Murder: Land Deal Leads to tragic Killing
The Bihar police have made a breakthrough in the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, linking it to a failed land deal. The firearm and suspect Umesh Yadav, paid by Ajay Shaw, have been apprehended. Investigations continue, probing possible connections to past assaults on Khemka's family.
Bihar police announced a breakthrough in the Gopal Khemka murder case, linking the killing of the prominent businessman to a failed land transaction.
During a press conference, DGP Vinay Kumar revealed that the firearm used in the shooting outside Khemka's residence had been retrieved from a hideout, alongside suspect Umesh Yadav. Yadav, allegedly hired by Ajay Shaw for Rs 50,000, was arrested earlier.
The DGP noted Shaw's involvement in property dealings and suggested that the botched land deal sparked the murder. Investigations are ongoing, with a focus on potential links to prior attacks on Gopal Khemka's family.
