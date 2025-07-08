Left Menu

Bihar's Businessman's Murder: Land Deal Leads to tragic Killing

The Bihar police have made a breakthrough in the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, linking it to a failed land deal. The firearm and suspect Umesh Yadav, paid by Ajay Shaw, have been apprehended. Investigations continue, probing possible connections to past assaults on Khemka's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar police announced a breakthrough in the Gopal Khemka murder case, linking the killing of the prominent businessman to a failed land transaction.

During a press conference, DGP Vinay Kumar revealed that the firearm used in the shooting outside Khemka's residence had been retrieved from a hideout, alongside suspect Umesh Yadav. Yadav, allegedly hired by Ajay Shaw for Rs 50,000, was arrested earlier.

The DGP noted Shaw's involvement in property dealings and suggested that the botched land deal sparked the murder. Investigations are ongoing, with a focus on potential links to prior attacks on Gopal Khemka's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

