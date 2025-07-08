Lawyers End Hunger Strike Over Digital Court Relocation

Lawyers protesting the relocation of digital courts from Karkardooma to Rouse Avenue have ended their hunger strike. This decision follows assurances from the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court that their concerns will be addressed at an institutional level.

Shahdara Bar Association president V K Singh announced the decision after the hunger strike, which lasted five days, concluded. An official notice released on July 7 confirmed that the strike ended based on a written assurance and request from the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Shahdara Bar Association, which began abstaining from work on July 1, thanked its members for their cooperation during the strike in a notice signed by the association's secretary, Narveer Dabas. Normal work is set to resume from July 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)