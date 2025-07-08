Wisconsin Supreme Court Clears Path for Conversion Therapy Ban
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that a Republican committee's rejection of a state agency's ban on conversion therapy was unconstitutional. This decision, part of a broader conflict over LGBTQ+ rights, allows the enforcement of the ban and challenges legislative overreach in blocking various state regulations.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has paved the way for the state's ban on conversion therapy, a controversial practice aimed at changing LGBTQ+ individuals' sexual orientation or gender identity.
In a 4-3 decision, the court deemed unconstitutional the Republican-controlled legislative committee's rejection of a state agency rule banning conversion therapy. This ruling marks a significant moment in the national discourse on LGBTQ+ rights and restrains the legislative committee's power, which had blocked various state regulations under the administration of Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Governor Evers, who has been advocating for the ban since 2020, argued successfully against legislative overreach and the so-called 'legislative veto.' This decision not only affects conversion therapy—it points to broader implications for future legislative actions in Wisconsin.
