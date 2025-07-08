India Denies Blocking Major News Outlets on X Platform

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Indian government denied recent claims made by the social media platform X that it had ordered the blocking of over 2,300 accounts, including those of major international news outlets. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology affirmed no such request was made on July 3, 2025.

The clarification followed allegations from X, formerly known as Twitter, which claimed the Indian government sought to block Reuters and other media accounts under Section 69A of the IT Act. The platform stated it faced a legal demand, risking criminal liability for non-compliance.

A government spokesperson reiterated that India had no intention to block reputable news channels and confirmed that access was restored to the affected accounts. The spokesperson criticized X for exploiting technicalities and emphasized their continuous pursuit to resolve the issue promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)