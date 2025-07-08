Legal Drama Unfolds as Kolkata Gang Rape Case Hits Courts

A Kolkata court has extended judicial custody for three men accused in the gang rape of a law college student until July 22. The accused include Monojit Mishra, a former college staffer, and current students Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

The case involves a first-year student who alleges she was raped on campus on June 25. Prosecutors have indicated that electronic evidence has been gathered, but they are waiting for a final forensic report.

While investigators prepare to potentially request further custody, legal representatives for the accused have raised concerns over interrogation practices and denied any wrongdoing by their clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)