Legal Drama Unfolds as Kolkata Gang Rape Case Hits Courts

A Kolkata court has remanded three individuals, including a former and current law college staffers, accused in the gang rape of a student, to judicial custody until July 22. Investigations continue as the prosecution awaits a final forensic report. Allegations include improper interrogation practices by the investigators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:17 IST
A Kolkata court has extended judicial custody for three men accused in the gang rape of a law college student until July 22. The accused include Monojit Mishra, a former college staffer, and current students Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

The case involves a first-year student who alleges she was raped on campus on June 25. Prosecutors have indicated that electronic evidence has been gathered, but they are waiting for a final forensic report.

While investigators prepare to potentially request further custody, legal representatives for the accused have raised concerns over interrogation practices and denied any wrongdoing by their clients.

