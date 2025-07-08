Swift Police Action Recovers Lost Treasure at Amarnath Base Camp

An elderly pilgrim at the Amarnath base camp in Anantnag district faced distress when he misplaced a bag carrying Rs 40,000 in cash along with vital documents.

Upon receiving this information, authorities at the Nunwan police post promptly searched the premises and successfully found the bag, ensuring nothing was missing.

The police's quick and reliable intervention not only restored the lost items but heightened security trust among the pilgrim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)