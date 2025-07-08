Left Menu

Swift Police Action Recovers Lost Treasure at Amarnath Base Camp

An elderly pilgrim lost a bag containing Rs 40,000 and important documents at the Amarnath base camp. The police efficiently located and returned the bag, reinforcing trust among pilgrims.

Updated: 08-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:21 IST
An elderly pilgrim at the Amarnath base camp in Anantnag district faced distress when he misplaced a bag carrying Rs 40,000 in cash along with vital documents.

Upon receiving this information, authorities at the Nunwan police post promptly searched the premises and successfully found the bag, ensuring nothing was missing.

The police's quick and reliable intervention not only restored the lost items but heightened security trust among the pilgrim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

