ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Taliban Leaders on Gender Persecution Charges

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Taliban leaders, accusing them of persecuting women, girls, and those non-conforming to gender norms. The warrants target Hibatullah Akhunzada and Abdul Hakim Haqqani. The ICC cites severe deprivation of rights for Afghan women and LGBTQI+ individuals under Taliban rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:24 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has taken a firm stance against the ruling authorities in Afghanistan, issuing arrest warrants for two high-ranking Taliban officials. This move comes amidst serious allegations of widespread persecution of women and girls since the Taliban seized power nearly four years ago.

The ICC accuses the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhunzada, and the head of Afghanistan's Supreme Court, Abdul Hakim Haqqani, of targeting individuals for not conforming to the Taliban's strict gender policies. Additionally, the charges extend to political persecution of those perceived as supporters of women's rights.

The court, in its statement, highlighted the Taliban's imposition of decrees that have severely undermined women's rights, such as restricting education and basic freedoms. Human Rights Watch has commended the ICC's decision, urging global support to enforce the warrants and hold the Taliban accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

