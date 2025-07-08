Uttar Pradesh Minister Injured in Convoy Pile-Up near Hapur
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulab Devi, sustained minor injuries in a convoy pile-up near Hapur's Chhijarsi toll plaza. The convoy was traveling from Delhi to Amroha when the incident occurred. She was treated at a hospital and later released, with an investigation underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Minister of State for Secondary Education in Uttar Pradesh, Gulab Devi, suffered minor injuries in a pile-up involving her convoy near Hapur.
The convoy accident occurred in the afternoon at the Chhijarsi toll plaza when abrupt braking of vehicles up front led to the collision.
Officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause, with the responsible drivers taken into custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Gulab Devi
- convoy
- pile-up
- accident
- Hapur
- Chhijarsi
- toll plaza
- investigation
- recovery
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accused in Fatal Road Accident Case
Fatal Highways: Addressing the Surge in Road Accidents
Wydad Casablanca Coach and Doctor in U.S. Traffic Accident
Tragedy on Lake Tahoe: Sudden Storm Claims Lives in Boating Accident
Tragic Loss: Three Youths Succumb to Methane Gas in Well Accident