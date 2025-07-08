Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Injured in Convoy Pile-Up near Hapur

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulab Devi, sustained minor injuries in a convoy pile-up near Hapur's Chhijarsi toll plaza. The convoy was traveling from Delhi to Amroha when the incident occurred. She was treated at a hospital and later released, with an investigation underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Injured in Convoy Pile-Up near Hapur
Gulab Devi
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Secondary Education in Uttar Pradesh, Gulab Devi, suffered minor injuries in a pile-up involving her convoy near Hapur.

The convoy accident occurred in the afternoon at the Chhijarsi toll plaza when abrupt braking of vehicles up front led to the collision.

Officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause, with the responsible drivers taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025