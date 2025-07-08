Left Menu

Birthday Bash Turns Tragic: Youth Dies, Police Accused

A birthday party in Bharat Nagar turned deadly when a young man died after falling from a roof, and two policemen were injured during alleged stone-pelting. The incident sparked accusations against the police, who are said to have chased the young men. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:00 IST
Birthday Bash Turns Tragic: Youth Dies, Police Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A birthday celebration in Bharat Nagar took a tragic turn as a young man died after plummeting from a roof, while two policemen suffered injuries during an alleged stone-pelting incident.

The police responded to complaints of loud music late Monday night. According to police reports, two individuals attempted to flee onto the roof before jumping off, resulting in severe injuries to one.

Family members accuse the police of chasing the young men, which the authorities deny. Tensions escalated as residents accused police of entering their home unlawfully. An official inquiry aims to uncover the truth behind these unsettling events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025