Birthday Bash Turns Tragic: Youth Dies, Police Accused

A birthday celebration in Bharat Nagar took a tragic turn as a young man died after plummeting from a roof, while two policemen suffered injuries during an alleged stone-pelting incident.

The police responded to complaints of loud music late Monday night. According to police reports, two individuals attempted to flee onto the roof before jumping off, resulting in severe injuries to one.

Family members accuse the police of chasing the young men, which the authorities deny. Tensions escalated as residents accused police of entering their home unlawfully. An official inquiry aims to uncover the truth behind these unsettling events.

(With inputs from agencies.)