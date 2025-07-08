Left Menu

Telangana's Smooth Transition to New Criminal Laws: A Model for Success

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan reviewed the implementation of New Criminal Laws in Telangana, accompanied by a team from NCRB, BPR&D, and NIC. Telangana Police's effective handling of law and order situations was commended, with focus on training and technology upgrades for the law's smooth rollout.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan conducted a comprehensive review of the New Criminal Laws' implementation in Telangana on Tuesday. His visit to Hyderabad was marked by the presence of a team from the National Crime Records Bureau, Bureau of Police Research & Development, and National Informatics Centre, alongside Joint Secretaries from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The gathering saw Telangana DGP Jitender briefing the central team about the state's successful cadre management and efficient law and order handling. The state-level committee updated the Union Home Secretary on the progress made by the Joint Working Group in transitioning the police force for the new laws' implementation.

The Home Ministry team lauded Telangana Police's efforts in executing the New Criminal Laws and their stringent measures against narcotics. The review meeting, which also discussed training, rule notification, and capacity building, was attended by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Special CS Ravi Gupta, and other senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

