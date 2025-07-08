Left Menu

Karnataka Crackdown: NIA Unravels Prison Radicalisation Plot

The National Investigation Agency arrested a prison psychiatrist and police personnel in Karnataka related to a prison radicalisation case linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The arrest followed raids uncovering digital devices and documents. The case involves smuggling and raising funds for terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:55 IST
Karnataka Crackdown: NIA Unravels Prison Radicalisation Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made three notable arrests on Tuesday, uncovering a complex network surrounding a prison radicalisation case in Karnataka, allegedly linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

Raids across five locations in Bengaluru and Kolar culminated in the arrest of Dr. Nagaraj, a psychiatrist at Central Prison, Bengaluru; Assistant Sub-Inspector Chan Pasha; and Anees Fathima, mother of a fugitive suspect. Seized items from these locations included digital devices, cash, gold, and incriminating documents, said an NIA statement.

The investigation, initiated in 2023, exposed a conspiracy involving smuggling devices into prisons to facilitate terror activities. Charges include arms-related offenses, and the NIA continues to pursue absconding suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025