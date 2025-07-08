Karnataka Crackdown: NIA Unravels Prison Radicalisation Plot
The National Investigation Agency arrested a prison psychiatrist and police personnel in Karnataka related to a prison radicalisation case linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The arrest followed raids uncovering digital devices and documents. The case involves smuggling and raising funds for terror activities.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made three notable arrests on Tuesday, uncovering a complex network surrounding a prison radicalisation case in Karnataka, allegedly linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.
Raids across five locations in Bengaluru and Kolar culminated in the arrest of Dr. Nagaraj, a psychiatrist at Central Prison, Bengaluru; Assistant Sub-Inspector Chan Pasha; and Anees Fathima, mother of a fugitive suspect. Seized items from these locations included digital devices, cash, gold, and incriminating documents, said an NIA statement.
The investigation, initiated in 2023, exposed a conspiracy involving smuggling devices into prisons to facilitate terror activities. Charges include arms-related offenses, and the NIA continues to pursue absconding suspects.
