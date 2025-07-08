Karnataka Crackdown: NIA Unravels Prison Radicalisation Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made three notable arrests on Tuesday, uncovering a complex network surrounding a prison radicalisation case in Karnataka, allegedly linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

Raids across five locations in Bengaluru and Kolar culminated in the arrest of Dr. Nagaraj, a psychiatrist at Central Prison, Bengaluru; Assistant Sub-Inspector Chan Pasha; and Anees Fathima, mother of a fugitive suspect. Seized items from these locations included digital devices, cash, gold, and incriminating documents, said an NIA statement.

The investigation, initiated in 2023, exposed a conspiracy involving smuggling devices into prisons to facilitate terror activities. Charges include arms-related offenses, and the NIA continues to pursue absconding suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)