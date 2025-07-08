Minor Injuries in Uttar Pradesh Minister's Convoy Pile-Up

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulab Devi, suffered minor injuries in a convoy pile-up incident on Tuesday. The accident took place near the Chhijarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur while Devi's convoy traveled from Delhi to Bijnor.

The pile-up ensued when vehicles in front engaged in abrupt braking, leading to a collision involving the escort vehicle and the minister's car. Devi was promptly taken to Rama Hospital and discharged after treatment. Hapur District officials, including Magistrate Abhishek Pandey and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, visited the scene and initiated a probe into the accident's cause.

Expressing gratitude to her supporters, Devi assured the public of her stable condition via social media. The incident also drew responses from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers, who conveyed their wishes for her swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)