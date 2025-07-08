Left Menu

Mayor's Accusations Spark Controversy in Manesar

Indrajit Yadav, Mayor of Manesar, has accused Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh of harassing her family. This follows allegations against her husband in an assault case. A viral video shows the mayor in tears, claiming police are influenced by Singh. The case is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:34 IST
Indrajit Yadav, the mayor of Manesar, has publicly accused Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh of harassing her and her family following her husband's involvement in an alleged assault case.

In an emotional outburst during a panchayat meeting at Hayatpur village, Yadav claimed her husband, Rakesh, has been falsely implicated under Singh's pressure. A video capturing the mayor's tearful plea has gained traction on social media.

The case in question involves a reported attack on Pradeep, a cousin of Manesar councillor Dayaram, last month. As the investigation continues, Yadav's allegations suggest political motivations, pointing to tensions from a recent mayoral election victory where she defeated Singh's preferred candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

