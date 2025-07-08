Mayor's Accusations Spark Controversy in Manesar

Indrajit Yadav, the mayor of Manesar, has publicly accused Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh of harassing her and her family following her husband's involvement in an alleged assault case.

In an emotional outburst during a panchayat meeting at Hayatpur village, Yadav claimed her husband, Rakesh, has been falsely implicated under Singh's pressure. A video capturing the mayor's tearful plea has gained traction on social media.

The case in question involves a reported attack on Pradeep, a cousin of Manesar councillor Dayaram, last month. As the investigation continues, Yadav's allegations suggest political motivations, pointing to tensions from a recent mayoral election victory where she defeated Singh's preferred candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)