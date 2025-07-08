Tragic Altercation: Young Man Fatally Stabbed in Delhi

A fatal altercation unfolded in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj South area when a 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death. The deceased, identified as Sunny, was reportedly assailed by three brothers—Ravi, Rahul, and Raj Kumar—during a scuffle that shocked the local community.

According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred earlier on Tuesday at Arjun Camp. When Vasant Kunj North police station responded to a distress call, they discovered that Sunny had been taken to Spinal Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that during the confrontation, Rahul and Raj Kumar restrained Sunny while Ravi repeatedly stabbed him. Authorities are actively verifying further details and have registered a case. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)