Tragic Altercation: Young Man Fatally Stabbed in Delhi

A 24-year-old identified as Sunny was fatally stabbed by three brothers during a conflict in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. The police have registered a case and are making efforts to locate the accused. Sunny was declared dead upon arrival at Spinal Hospital, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fatal altercation unfolded in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj South area when a 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death. The deceased, identified as Sunny, was reportedly assailed by three brothers—Ravi, Rahul, and Raj Kumar—during a scuffle that shocked the local community.

According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred earlier on Tuesday at Arjun Camp. When Vasant Kunj North police station responded to a distress call, they discovered that Sunny had been taken to Spinal Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that during the confrontation, Rahul and Raj Kumar restrained Sunny while Ravi repeatedly stabbed him. Authorities are actively verifying further details and have registered a case. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

