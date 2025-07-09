Cybercrime Awareness Workshop Empowers Gurugram Citizens
A cybersecurity workshop in Gurugram gathered over 100 experts to educate the public on five key types of cyber frauds. Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora emphasized swift reporting to thwart scams. The event, organized by Gurugram Police and partners, aimed to raise awareness and enhance public confidence.
A cybersecurity awareness workshop was held in Gurugram on Tuesday, drawing over 100 cyber experts to educate attendees on burgeoning cyber threats, according to officials.
The workshop highlighted five prevalent cyber fraud types: investment frauds, customs and parcel frauds, vishing scams, task-based frauds, and search engine scams. Gurugram's Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora addressed that cybercrime is indiscriminate and emphasized the necessity of prompt reporting to mitigate impacts.
Participants interacted with the commissioner during the workshop, which was organized by Gurugram Police in conjunction with Nagarro, NASSCOM, and GACS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
