Ghana Battles 'Galamsey': New Task Force to Combat Illegal Gold Mining

In a decisive move to tackle the chronic issue of illegal gold mining, Ghana's President John Mahama inaugurated the GOLDBOD Task Force on Tuesday. This initiative aims to address widespread concerns among voters and environmental activists about the impacts of unregulated gold extraction in the nation.

The GOLDBOD Task Force, consisting of officers from various security branches and the military, joins forces with the newly established Ghana Gold Board. This agency now stands as the sole legal entity overseeing gold transactions from small mining companies in Ghana.

While Mahama's administration promises strict enforcement against illegal mining, analysts stress the necessity of effective regulation rather than solely relying on enforcement efforts. The environmental and economic stakes for Ghana, Africa's largest gold-producer, remain high as illegal mining continues to strain the country's resources.

